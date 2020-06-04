Left Menu
Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:17 IST
Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from the Middle East, including 13 from Kuwait alone, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

There are 2,968 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started.

