Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:17 IST
Thailand reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities.
The new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from the Middle East, including 13 from Kuwait alone, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.
There are 2,968 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Kuwait
- Middle East
- COVID
ALSO READ
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths
Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice
Vande Bharat Mission: AI's first repatriation flight from Thailand to arrive in Delhi today
Thailand detains 15 Rohingya migrants for illegal entry
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745; Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases and more