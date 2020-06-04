Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Pandemic exposes cracks in oil majors' bet on plastic

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:33 IST
ANALYSIS-Pandemic exposes cracks in oil majors' bet on plastic

The energy industry's bet that a petrochemicals boom would support decades of oil and gas sales growth is on shaky ground as an already saturated plastic market is hit by a coronavirus demand shock.

While soaring demand for personal protective equipment and takeaway food containers has boosted sales of some plastics, it is likely to be only a temporary spike, say analysts. In the longer term, a virus-led hit to economic growth in Asian, African and Latin American markets threatens demand at a time when the industry is already facing bans on single-use plastic that are spreading across the world.

Plastic resin prices, which have been declining over the past two years, have plunged further since the coronavirus hit, an added challenge for investments of hundreds of billions of dollars in petrochemical capacity over the past decade. "The petrochemicals world has been hit by a double whammy," said Utpal Sheth, Executive Director, Chemical and Plastics Insights at data firm IHS Markit.

"Capital investment has been slashed by all companies. This will delay the projects under construction and new projects." Dow Inc said in April it would idle three U.S. plants producing polyethylene, the base for plastic bags and bottles.

Thailand's PTT and South Korean partner Daelim have indefinitely delayed an investment decision on a $5.7 billion project in Ohio, three industry sources said. The companies did not respond to request for comment. A massive Pennsylvania plastics project, owned by Shell, that President Donald Trump touted during a visit last year faces risks of oversupply and a low price outlook, an energy industry report said on Thursday.

Dow and oil majors Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell , Chevron and BP declined to comment on demand forecasts for this story. MARKET TROUGH

Still, there are 176 new petrochemical plants planned for the next five years, with nearly 80% of those in Asia, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. Many plants under construction or late in the planning stages can't be rolled back without incurring massive losses.

Exxon in April kicked off construction on a $10 billion project in China, while Shell and state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp last month approved the expansion of one of the country's biggest ever petrochemical complexes. Chinese firms are reviving a $20 billion project in eastern Shandong province to help support a flagging economy, Reuters exclusively reported this week.

"Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we were already expecting to see various petrochemical value chains ... heading into an oversupply situation," said Catherine Tan, principle analyst at Wood Mackenzie. Significantly reducing the wave of new capacity would take years, raising the chances of a prolonged plastic price slump, industry sources said.

ENVIRONMENT FEARS As they come under financial strain, some plastic producers have requested rescue funds from governments, while industry groups have lobbied lawmakers to roll back bans on single-use plastic, arguing it protects people from disease and germs.

The U.S. Plastic Industry Association wrote a letter in March to the U.S. Department of Health calling for a reversal of plastic bag bans, arguing that single-use plastic was the safest way to transport and package food. However, a New England Medical Journal study in March found the coronavirus was still detected on plastic after 72 hours, compared with up to 24 hours on cardboard and copper.

With the price for virgin, or non-recycled, plastic now at historic lows and oil demand withered, environmentalists fear that producers will pump out cheap plastic to stoke demand and soak up some of the global glut of cheap oil and gas. Plastic waste is already piling up in parts of Asia as people use more disposable packaging under coronavirus lockdowns, and recyclers struggle to operate.

"We will see a flood of plastic waste. Even if that wave isn't sustained, the plastic that gets pushed out now will pollute the planet for decades," said Carroll Muffett, head of the Center for International Environmental Law, an NGO.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance stock up 2 pc, nears record high after rights issue

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd RIL traded higher by 2 per cent during the afternoon on Thursday after the company said it has received an overwhelming response to its rights issue worth Rs 53,124 crore which was subscri...

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...

"Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as Bharat or Hindustan as foolish and one with nuisance value. Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is neither the wish n...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020