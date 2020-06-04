Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:07 IST
EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro ($2.7 billion) fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU officials told Reuters.

The move was discussed at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, after Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands said they were speeding up negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to secure access to vaccines currently under development. The EU rainy-day fund, known as the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), would also be used to increase vaccine production capacity in Europe and offer liability insurance to pharmaceutical companies, officials said, confirming a Reuters report in May.

The EU's push follows moves from the United States to secure vaccines under development, including almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 shot. An EU official said it was necessary to do as the United States was doing, even if this meant losing money as many of the vaccines under development are unlikely to be eventually successful.

The bloc is ready to take higher financial risks as it fears not otherwise having rapid access to a vaccine against the virus that has killed 385,000 people worldwide. The ESI fund is run by the European Commission, the EU executive arm, which acts on behalf of the 27 EU states.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands wrote to the Commission saying they had joined up to "achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry", German newspaper Handelsblatt wrote on Thursday. The paper cited government sources as saying Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands were talking to several pharmaceutical firms including AstraZeneca about government research funds and purchase guarantees.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for a comment. The four were also talking to Britain, Norway, Singapore and Japan about possible cooperation.

The EU is also worried that not enough doses might be available to rapidly vaccinate its population of nearly 450 million if a vaccine against the new coronavirus is developed. It is working on a vaccination strategy to give priority to the people most in need, like medics, nurses and the elderly.

It remains unclear how the EU initiative will be coordinated with plans by individual member states to secure vaccines from pharmaceutical companies. ($1 = 0.8926 euros)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canon increases XF-AVC CODEC recording modes to enhance XF705 capabilities

Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces increased CODEC support with additional XF-AVC and MP4 recording options and HDR support for high frame rate shooting for the XF705, via a firmware update providing improved workflow, ease-of-...

Senior officers deputed to probe killing of elephant in Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that senior officers have been deputed to probe the killing of an elephant in Keralas Palakkad district. If someone stuffed firecrackers in pineapp...

Noida: 2 cops test COVID-19 positive Noida (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Two more'

Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.&#160; The two personnel were posted in the control room of the district police and their reports came out ...

"PikaPika" is the one-stop solution for the parents to ensure safe digitalization for kids during and post-COVID-19

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Technology has widened our horizon many folds. It has connected the entire world into a single string. India has emerged as a global leader in Information Technology Enabled Services ITES. During COVID pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020