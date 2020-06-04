Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK car dealers suffer worst May since 1952 - SMMT

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:22 IST
UK car dealers suffer worst May since 1952 - SMMT

British new car sales tumbled by an annual 89% in May, only slightly less negative than April's record 97% collapse, as car dealerships remained shuttered by the government's coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Thursday.

New registrations of 20,247 units represented the weakest May for sales since 1952, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Sales were down 51.4% in the first five months of 2020 but the industry is hopeful that a re-opening of dealer showrooms in England this week will help to spur a recovery.

"Early reports suggest there is good business given the circumstances, although it is far too early to tell how demand will pan out over the coming weeks and months," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive. "Restarting this market is a crucial first step in driving the recovery of Britain's critical car manufacturers and supply chain, and to supporting the wider economy."

The possibility that Britain's transition out of the European Union ends in December with no new trade deal is also likely to weigh on carmakers, some of whom have highly integrated supply chains with the continent. Nissan's car manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northern England, which employs 7,000 people, is "unsustainable" if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal, it said on Wednesday. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwini, Lakshya return to training as badminton resumes after coronavirus hiatus

Top shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen are among 20-odd Indian players who have started training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy PPBA in Bengaluru as the sport took its first step towards resumption after the COVID-19 hiat...

China eases flight curbs after United States targets its carriers

China will ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington vowed to bar Chinese airlines from flying to the United States due to Beijings curbs on U.S. airlines. Qualifying forei...

Coronathon India' Unites Volunteers to Bring Rapid Innovations for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, June 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- Paras Chopra and Sparsh Gupta, Co-Founders of Wingify, an India-based SaaS company in partnership with other organizers started an open initiative, Coronathon, to invite volunteers for building solution...

Sonalika tractors records 18.6 percent overall sales growth in May'20

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Indias one of the leading tractor manufacturing brand and number one exporter from the country, Sonalika Tractors registered phenomenal overall growth DomesticExports of 18.6 per cent with sale of 9,177 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020