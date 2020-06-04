Debenhams to reopen 50 stores in England on June 15

Debenhams to reopen 50 stores in England on June 15Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:31 IST
British department store retailer Debenhams will reopen 50 stores in England on June 15 as the government's coronavirus lockdown measures are eased. The group, which is currently in administration, said the rest of its stores in England will open later in the same week.
In total the plan is for Debenhams to reopen 120 stores, having entered the lockdown with 142. Three stores in Northern Ireland, including the Belfast flagship, will reopen on June 8, with its two remaining stores in the province reopening shortly after. It said stores in Scotland and Wales will reopen once government restrictions allow.
British housebuilder Vistry Group sees further job cuts
