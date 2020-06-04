ID Hospital clinic offering post Covid-19 care

The Infectious Diseases Hospital in Beliaghata here has opened a specialised clinic to attend to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but are now experiencing stress or other medical problems, principal of the facility Prof (Dr) Anima Haldar said. The post COVID-19 follow up clinic is perhaps the first of its kind in the country.

"Initially we will keep this clinic operational only on Wednesday. Afterwards, we may extend it considering the number of patients," Dr Haldar said. A nurse was among the patients who turned up at the clinic on Wednesday, she said.

"The nurse who had undergone treatment for coronavirus at this hospital complained of mental stress as she was being stigmatized by her relatives and people in the locality where she was staying. We counselled her and asked her to report after a week," the principal said. The clinic is not only for patients who received treatment at the ID hospital.

"A patient who has undergone treatment for COVID-19 in any hospital and is facing the same problem is welcome here," she said. The team of doctors treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital is also part of the clinic.