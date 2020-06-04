Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Germany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:58 IST
ANALYSIS-Germany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism

Under pressure from its European peers for years to spend more, Germany has finally served up a bumper stimulus package financed with new debt, but Berlin's rediscovered love to splurge is causing fresh unease among its neighbours.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition presented stimulus measures worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion) late on Wednesday to speed up the recovery of Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The package, which follows a 750-billion-euro rescue package agreed in March, includes a temporary cut in value-added tax, cash handouts for parents, more funds for small firms and bigger incentives to buy electric cars.

The package of extra spending and tax cuts is equivalent to roughly 4% of Germany's expected economic output in 2020, increasing its overall discretionary national fiscal push to 14%. Together with liquidity aid and loan guarantees, Berlin's coronavirus response equals more than 30% of economic output. The measures are expected to push up Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio from roughly 60% in 2019 to at least 75% in 2020, a leap in German borrowing not seen since a massive stimulus boost during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"The package shows once again that Germany is ready and able to spend when it matters," Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said. As Germany's measures go substantially beyond any other national emergency programmes from euro zone peers, the sheer scale of its new spending splurge has raised concerns that the discrepancy in aid could increase imbalances in the European Union and distort the bloc's single market.

Germany alone accounts for just under half of the emergency coronavirus state aid approved by the EU executive, adding to concerns that those countries with the deepest pockets might be getting an advantage. "There is plenty of tensions about state aid being doled out by member states, in particular by Germany," a European diplomat said recently in the wake of the 9-billion-euro bailout for Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa.

In Germany, this response evokes confusion. "The criticism is a bit paradoxical and sometimes even disingenuous," a senior German government official said.

"Before the coronavirus crisis, we were the austerity Germans who were always spending too little. Now, we are the 'big spender' Germans who are trying to buy competitive advantages with their deep pockets." German officials also say that other European countries will benefit from Berlin's stimulus push as strengthened domestic demand will automatically suck in more imports from French, Italian or Spanish producers.

In addition, Germany is generally backing plans for the European Commission to raise joint debt on an unprecedented scale of possibly up to 750 billion euros and use this money to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. As part of this envisaged European Recovery Fund, the European Commission has adopted a solvency instrument to level the playing field among member states.

"This solvency instrument is shaped to support the private sector to invest in healthy companies who need liquidity or investment, so that we rebalance the unbalancing that has happened," a senior EU official said. ($1 = 0.8925 euros)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay to Facilitate Donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirStepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, Indias leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swif...

HP's 3D printing tech helps manufacture ventilator parts for COVID-19 treatment in India

HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a state...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

Cyclone triggers rains in Nashik, woman dies of electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday. The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020