COVID-19: Inquiry initiated against 8 Delhi labs for taking samples against ICMR protocol
Updated: 04-06-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:25 IST
The respective chief district medical officers have asked for the suspension of all phlebotomists of these labs immediately.
Moreover, no samples are to be sent to these labs for testing with effect from today (June 4). (ANI)