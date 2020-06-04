Left Menu
COVID-19: Inquiry initiated against 8 Delhi labs for taking samples against ICMR protocol

An inquiry has been initiated against eight coronavirus-testing labs in Delhi for taking samples against ICMR protocol.

Updated: 04-06-2020 16:25 IST
The respective chief district medical officers have asked for the suspension of all phlebotomists of these labs immediately.

Moreover, no samples are to be sent to these labs for testing with effect from today (June 4). (ANI)

