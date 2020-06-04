4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, total count 42

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the northeastern state to 42, a senior government official said. Among the four, three are from Changlang district, and one from West Siang, he said.

All four cases were reported from quarantine centres, set up for people returning from other parts of the country. "As on 4.15 PM/June 4/2020, four new cases detected from the quarantine facility. Three from Changlang and 1 from Aalo. All are asymptomatic, the state health directorate posted on Twitter.

Of the 42 cases in the state, seven were reported from the capital complex -- comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun -- 28 from Changlang, two from Lohit, and one each from Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang and West Siang districts. One person has recovered in the state so far.

The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported in April 2, after a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from hospital on April 16. After almost six weeks, Arunachal registered its second case on May 24, with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi.

Thereafter, over the course of the next few days, the state has witnessed at least 40 more cases..