Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's Pestana hotel chain sees slow recovery from virus

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:31 IST
Portugal's Pestana hotel chain sees slow recovery from virus

Portugal's biggest hotel chain, the Pestana Group, is ready to welcome back tourists after tightening health safety measures, but is only confident of enough demand to reopen eight of its 76 properties so far, its CEO told Reuters.

Tourism, which accounts for about 15% of gross domestic product, was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns in Portugal and abroad, which stopped almost all air travel and shut the land border with Spain. Authorities and hoteliers are trying to save at least part of the key summer season. But first, there must be some normalisation of air and land connections to allow the return of foreign visitors, which in 2019 amounted to 16 million and represented 70% of nearly 70 million overnight stays.

"We are very concerned, but we are not desperate. Our maxim now is to gain flexibility. Therefore, we're going to do an experiment, starting tomorrow, when we'll open eight units" geared towards the domestic market, Jose Teothonio said. One of the first properties to open is the luxury Pousada D. Afonso II, within the walls of the medieval castle of the city of Alcacer do Sal, 90 km (56 miles) south of Lisbon.

Pestana wants to open 25% of its capacity by July 1, and 50% by August-September, or more if there is enough demand, Theotonio said, though he does not have high expectations. Ending 2020 with zero core earnings would be "a great result", and harder to achieve than last year's 180 million euros ($203 million), he said.

Cristina Siza Vieira, head of the Portuguese Hotel Association, said "the year is basically lost", forecasting revenues could slump up to 89%. Another hotel chain, Hoteis Real, had closed nine of its 10 hotels and will reopen two in mid June, but its CEO Eurico Almeida said he was "pessimistic about the summer."

($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...

Soccer-Wigan takeover completed - club statement

Wigan Athletic have been taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Championship second-tier club said on Thursday. The sale marks the second time the clubs ownership has changed hands in the last two ...

Yemeni women will die, aid workers warn, as U.N. cuts maternity services

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Yemen are already dying in childbirth and thousands more will be put at risk as U.N. funding cuts force reproductive health services to close, doctors and aid workers have w...

Science News Roundup: hydroxychloroquine doesn't prevent infection; Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in MexicoScientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient Maya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020