Two more COVID-19 patients recover in UP's Shamli

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, taking the total recoveries in the district to 31, an official said on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the district has now come down to 11 from 42, the official said.

The two persons, whose second samples tested negative for the novel coronavirus, were discharged from the COVID hospital in Jhinjhana, said Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur. They are migrant workers who had tested positive after returning to the district from Maharashtra, the district magistrate added.