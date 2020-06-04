UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 176 to 39,904, government says

UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 176 to 39,904, government saysReuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:44 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.
On Wednesday a separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, drawn mostly from death certificate data and including suspected cases, showed a total of more than 50,000 earlier.
