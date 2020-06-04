Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two days after caesarean delivery, HP woman tests positive for COVID

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:37 IST
Two days after caesarean delivery, HP woman tests positive for COVID

A woman tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, two days after delivering a baby through caesarean section, an official said. The woman is among 24 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, he added.

With 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state tally has climbed to 384. Seven of the fresh cases were reported in Sirmaur, followed by four each in Hamirpur and Kangra, three each in Mandi and Chamba, one each in Shimla, Bilaspur and Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The woman is among the seven fresh cases from Sirmaur district, Deputy Commissioner R K Pruthi said. He said she had delivered a baby after a caesarean section two days ago at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College (YSPGMC) in Nahan.

The woman is admitted at the Nahan Medical College itself and she has been allowed to keep the baby with her after taking some precautions, he added. Meanwhile, 29 people - 10 from Hamirpur, nine from Kangra, seven from Shimla and one each from Solan, Bilaspur and Una also - were cured of the infection, Jindal said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the number of active patients in the state is 199. As many as 179 patients have recovered so far, he added.

So far, six people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 68, followed by 49 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 15 each in Una and Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, and two each in Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican senator Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trumps re-election bid, saying criticism of Trumps response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang...

COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people globally at risk of starvation and India is expected to add 12 million more poor to its population, a new annual study has claimed. The report, titled State of Indias Environment in Figures 2...

'Reacted with restraint' to avoid escalation of tensions with India: Pak on expulsion of 2 officials

Pakistan on Thursday said it has reacted with restraint to avoid escalation of tensions with India in the wake of expulsion of its two officials by New Delhi on charges of spying. India on Sunday declared two officials of the Pakistan Hig...

Attorney General Barr says foreign groups, extremists stoking divisions in U.S. protests

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and extremist agitators affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the death of a black man at the hands of a white ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020