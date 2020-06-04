Coronavirus patient gives birth in Raigarh district of C'garh

A 24-year-old coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials here said on Thursday. The woman, a migrant worker who returned last month, was admitted to Covid Hospital Raigarh after she tested positive for the viral infection on June 1.

On June 2, she gave birth to a baby boy through a C- section surgery, a government official said here. The woman had returned to her native village Raksa in Sarangarh area of the district from Jammu and Kashmir and was kept in a quarantine centre.

The condition of both the woman and her baby was stated to be stable, the official said, adding that the sample of the newborn will be sent for a coronavirus test. On June 1, a 23-year-old COVID-19 patient from Mungeli had given birth to a baby girl at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur.

On Thursday, the second consecutive test of this woman for coronavirus came out negative while the report of the sample of the baby is awaited, a hospital official said..