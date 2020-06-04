25 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura, total rises to 647

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 647, officials said. Of the 647 cases, 474 are active as 173 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, they said, adding that all active patients are undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital here.

In a tweet late in the evening, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Alert. Today in Tripura 25 people found COVID-19 positive out of 875 samples tested. All of them have travel history. Stay safe." Of the 35,254 people placed under surveillance in Tripura, 21,480 have completed the 14-day observation period and have been discharged, an official said. Another 13,774 people are currently under quarantine -- 13,267 in home quarantine and 507 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 30,481 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state, the official added..