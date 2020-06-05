British Airways does not attend meeting with Britain's interior minister Priti Patel

British Airways does not attend meeting with Britain's interior minister Priti PatelReuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:37 IST
British Airways and its parent company IAG did not attend a meeting on Thursday with Britain's interior minister Priti Patel, with the meeting meant to discuss the UK's new quarantine plans. "Neither IAG nor BA attended the meeting", an IAG spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement, declining to comment further when asked for the reason and if there were any conditions put forward by the company to attend future talks with the government.
The BBC earlier reported the development, adding that the operator was upset at what it saw as a lack of consultation over the quarantine's introduction.
