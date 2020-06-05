Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower COVID-19 mortality -study

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 04:35 IST
Blood pressure drugs linked to lower COVID-19 mortality -study

Widely used drugs to control high blood pressure may help protect against severe COVID-19, a new study found, allaying concerns that they could make the illness caused by the coronavirus worse.

Overall, patients with high blood pressure did have twice the risk of death and were more likely to need mechanical ventilation to help them breathe than those without hypertension - a known risk factor - researchers reported on Thursday in the European Heart Journal. But those taking any type of medicine to control their blood pressure had a significantly lower risk of death from COVID-19 than those not treated for their hypertension in the study of nearly 2,900 patients admitted in February and March to Huo Shen Shan Hospital in Wuhan, China - the original epicenter of the pandemic.

By pooling data from prior studies, the research team also found blood pressure drugs from the classes known as ACE inhibitors and ARBs in particular might be associated with a lower risk of death from COVID-19. Several papers had suggested the drugs may increase COVID-19 susceptibility.

"We were quite surprised that these results did not support our initial hypothesis; in fact, the results were in the opposite direction, with a trend in favor of ACE inhibitors and ARBs," said coauthor Fei Li of Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, China. The evidence so far is from observational studies rather than randomized trials, but for the time being, "we suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician," Li said.

The American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and Heart Failure Society of America have recommended that patients continue the hypertension drugs prescribed to them. The results open the door to the possibility that these drugs could be studied as a treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Luis Ruilope of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid wrote in an editorial in the journal.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia's stock rally set to pause for breath ahead of U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.The weeks globa...

WRAPUP 8-'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton tells George Floyd memorial

Prominent civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton told mourners on Thursday that George Floyds fatal encounter with police and the nationwide protests his death ignited marked a reckoning for America over race and justice, demanding, Get...

Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires until June 28

Argentina extended until June 28 a mandatory lockdown in capital Buenos Aires and other areas with high cases of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Thursday, after the country surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases earlier in t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. He touched so many hearts. George Floyd remembered at memorial serviceHundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020