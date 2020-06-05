Left Menu
2 deaths, 50 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 50 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:04 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Two deaths and 50 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 3,427 including 1,060 active cases.

A total of 9,831 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 21 persons are discharged and two deaths were reported. Overall 2,294 people have been cured so far while 73 succumbed to infection in the state. (ANI)

