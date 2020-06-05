Left Menu
Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

Updated: 05-06-2020 17:22 IST
Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19
After testing coronavirus positive, Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have been admitted in a military hospital in Karachi. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus doesn't spare terrorists. The underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Mahzabeen have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources in Pakistani media.

After testing coronavirus positive, Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have been admitted in a military hospital in Karachi. According to CNN News 18, some of Dawood Ibrahim's personal staff and guards have also been quarantined.

Dawood Ibrahim was the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts. He is one of the most wanted gangsters by the Indian government. He has been hiding in Pakistan for over 27 years after conducting genocidal blasts in Bombay.

In a statement, the embassy's spokesman said that while maintaining the privacy, the name of the citizen would not be disclosed. With this report, diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan continues to rise.

Dawood Ibrahim was named number three on "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" by the FBI and Forbes in 2011.

Awaiting more details!

