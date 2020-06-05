Spain to further ease lockdown in Madrid, Barcelona from Monday

Spain to further ease lockdown in Madrid, Barcelona from MondayReuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:27 IST
Coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the hard-hit cities of Madrid and Barcelona will be eased further from next week, Spanish health minister Salvador Illa told a news conference on Friday.
From Monday, customers will be allowed to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants rather than just on outdoor terraces and children will be able to play outside at any time of day, not just in dedicated time slots.
