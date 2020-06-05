Left Menu
German stimulus package could be bigger than planned, regions find

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:07 IST
German stimulus package could be bigger than planned, regions find

The size of the economic stimulus package agreed by the German government on Wednesday could be even bigger than the headline 130 billion euro ($147 billion) figure, a review by the central data office of state finance ministers shows. The review, seen by Reuters on Friday, shows the measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition could add up to as much as 167 billion euros as some projects are due to run over several years.

A spokesman for the Federal Finance Ministry said the government in Berlin was focusing on implementing the historic package, and that the size remained 130 billion euros for the years 2020 and 2021. The review for the state finance ministers showed several projects are longer-term: funds for the promotion of artificial intelligence and research tax allowances are due to run until 2025, and hydrogen power funds at least until 2030.

Germany is facing the prospect of its deepest recession since World War Two, even though a lockdown that had shuttered shops, businesses and factories is now being eased. With the stimulus package put together this week, the government wants to give the economy momentum again.

The package includes a temporary reduction in value-added tax, subsidies for families with children, and assistance for municipalities and small and medium-sized businesses. ($1 = 0.8843 euros)

