Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:16 IST
Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with the addition of the five new cases, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here.

The cumulative number of cases now stood at 104. He said the number of active coronavirus cases was 63 as of Thursday, adding with admission of three patients to Indira Gandhi Government Medical Ccollege Hospital and two to JIPMER and discharge of six patients, number was presently 62.

Rao said that while three of the five new patients were from Solai Nagar in neighbouring Muthialpet block, one patient was from the Puducherry Police quarters and the other was a patient who turned up for treatment for some other ailment at the Government General Hospital and tested positive for the virus today. The Minister said at a meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy it was decided that the government medical college hospital which is a designated healthcare institution for coronavirus cases would resume providing services to all other general and non- COVID-19 patients from Monday.

Expressing concern over the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, he called for strict adherence to norms such as wearing masks, social distancing and voluntary isolation on the part of the people. He said Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam (the three outlying regions of the Union Territory) did not have any COVID-19 case now.PTI COR SS PTI PTI 06051713 NNNN Puducherry, Jun 5 (PTI) Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62.

The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with the addition of the five new cases, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here. The cumulative number of cases now stood at 104.

He said the number of active coronavirus cases was 63 as of Thursday, adding with admission of three patients to Indira Gandhi Government Medical Ccollege Hospital and two to JIPMER and discharge of six patients, number was presently 62. Rao said that while three of the five new patients were from Solai Nagar in neighbouring Muthialpet block, one patient was from the Puducherry Police quarters and the other was a patient who turned up for treatment for some other ailment at the Government General Hospital and tested positive for the virus today.

The Minister said at a meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy it was decided that the government medical college hospital which is a designated healthcare institution for coronavirus cases would resume providing services to all other general and non- COVID-19 patients from Monday. Expressing concern over the rises in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, he called for strict adherence to norms such as wearing masks, social distancing and voluntary isolation on the part of the people.

He said Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam (the three outlying regions of the Union Territory) did not have any COVID-19 case now.PTI COR SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Biplane fliers enjoy exploring lockdown London by air

Biplane fliers are enjoying spectacular views of the Millennium Dome, the towering Canary Wharf financial district and the Thames Barrier for the first time as the COVID-19 lockdown frees up airspace over London for aviation enthusiasts.Sec...

Monsoon continues upward journey; no heat wave for next five days

Several parts of the country received rains on Friday resulting in sub-normal maximum temperatures, while the weather office predicted no heatwave for coming five days and a stronger monsoon over south and central India next week. The natio...

Punjab expands COVID-19 testing capacity

Punjab government has launched a scheme to expand testing capacity for early detection of coronavirus, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. We have launched a scheme under which people can contact private labs for collecting t...

PM Modi assures Rawanda of India's support in combating coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Rwandan President Paul Kagame of Indias steadfast support, including medical assistance, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the African nation. During their telephonic conversation, the prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020