Gujarat reports 510 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

510 new coronavirus patients were detected in Gujarat since previous evening, the highest increase in a single day, while 35 patients died, the state health department said on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 19,119, while death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,190, it said.

344 persons also recovered during the day, taking the total of those discharged from hospitals to 13,011. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,119, new cases 510, deaths 1,190, discharged 13,011, active cases 4,918 and people tested so far 2,39,911.