Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 510 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:33 IST
Gujarat reports 510 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

510 new coronavirus patients were detected in Gujarat since previous evening, the highest increase in a single day, while 35 patients died, the state health department said on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 19,119, while death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,190, it said.

344 persons also recovered during the day, taking the total of those discharged from hospitals to 13,011. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,119, new cases 510, deaths 1,190, discharged 13,011, active cases 4,918 and people tested so far 2,39,911.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Russian mobile game developer makes record profits during lockdowns

A mobile game developer founded in Russia registered record profits during coronavirus lockdowns around the globe as more people downloaded games while confined to their homes, one of its founders said.Playrix, based in Dublin since 2014, r...

U.S. forces conduct airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan

American forces conducted two airstrikes on Taliban fighters to foil the militant groups plan to launch attacks on Afghan security forces, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday, in a move that could hurt the peace process. The airstrikes...

Biplane fliers enjoy exploring lockdown London by air

Biplane fliers are enjoying spectacular views of the Millennium Dome, the towering Canary Wharf financial district and the Thames Barrier for the first time as the COVID-19 lockdown frees up airspace over London for aviation enthusiasts.Sec...

Monsoon continues upward journey; no heat wave for next five days

Several parts of the country received rains on Friday resulting in sub-normal maximum temperatures, while the weather office predicted no heatwave for coming five days and a stronger monsoon over south and central India next week. The natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020