Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wear masks in public says WHO, in update of COVID-19 advice

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:52 IST
Wear masks in public says WHO, in update of COVID-19 advice
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease.

In its new guidance, prompted by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO stressed that face masks were only one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission, and should not give a false sense of protection. "We are advising governments to encourage that the general public wear a mask. And we specify a fabric mask - that is, a non-medical mask," the WHO's technical lead expert on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, told Reuters in an interview.

"We have new research findings," she added. "We have evidence now that if this is done properly it can provide a barrier ... for potentially infectious droplets." While some countries and U.S. states have recommended or mandated the wearing of face coverings in public, the WHO had previously said there was not enough evidence for or against the use of masks for healthy people in the wider community. It had always recommended that medical masks be worn by people who are sick and by those caring for them.

The U.N. agency's advice that all healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients, or with suspected cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should wear medical masks remains the same, Van Kerkhove said. But the advice has been broadened to recommend staff coming into contact with any patients or residents in clinics, hospitals, care homes and long-term residential facilities should also wear masks at all times, she said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 epidemics in India, South Asia growing but not exploding - WHO

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been doubling every three weeks but the epidemic is not growing exponentially in the country and South Asia region, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday In South Asia, not just in India,...

Iranian foreign minister challenges Trump to return to nuclear deal

Seizing on Donald Trumps conciliatory tone after Tehran released an American Navy veteran, Irans foreign minister challenged the U.S. president on Friday to return to the nuclear deal that Washington abandoned two years ago.Iran freed Micha...

139 kg poppy seized from two drug peddlers in J&K's Udhampur

As many as 139 kilograms of poppy was recovered from two drug peddlers, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Friday, officials saidA police team from Chenani intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at a checkpoint at motors...

Elephant's death: One held, efforts on to nab 2 more absconding accused

combines related stories PalakkadThiruvananthapuram, June 5 PTI In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, one person was arrested on Friday and a huntis on for two m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020