Noida: Online link to report issues of containment zones, health, sanitisation

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST
Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now online report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues for their speedy redressal, officials said on Friday. The public health grievance redressal system launched by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration can be accessed at https://t.co/WdpqaJk2d5.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y took to Twitter to announce the launch of the service and shared a link to the online form. When checked by PTI, the link leads to a Google form which seeks basic information like resident's name, address, email id and phone number, an alternate phone number and Aadhaar card number.

The form further seeks to know the "Greivance Category" and throws up five options when clicked -- Covid-related health issues, Covid-related sanitisation, police-related support, containment-zone related queries and non-Covid-related health issues. Once a user clicks on any of the five options, he or she can then report their problem.  "Residents can report the problems regarding containment zones, sanitisation, Covid care, etc. and respective teams will act on the problem as soon as possible," the district magistrate said.  Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The district has recorded 570 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths so far, according to official figures.

