324 new coronavirus patients found in Ahmedabad, 30 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 13,678 on Friday with 324 new patients coming to light since previous evening. The district also recorded 30 COVID-19 related deaths which took the death toll to 968, said a release by the state Health Department.

Also, 251 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered and were given discharge, it said. Of 1,190 COVID-19 deaths reported in Gujarat so far, as many as 968 deaths have occurred in Ahmedabad district.

946 of them were from Ahmedabad city and 22 were from rural areas of the district. Of the new COVID-19 patients added in the past 24 hours, 299 were reported in Ahmedabad city while 25 patients were found elsewhere, mainly in Dholka, Dhandhuka and Detroj talukas.

Of the total 13,678 cases in Ahmedabad district so far, 13,351 were from the city while rest 327 cases from other parts of the district. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has served a notice to Artham Hospital, a designated private hospital for coronavirus treatment, under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly not admitting COVID-19 patients sent by the corporation and using reserved beds for other patients, the AMC said in a release.