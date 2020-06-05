Left Menu
Development News Edition

Americans misuse disinfectants in 'high risk' practice to prevent coronavirus infection -U.S. survey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:27 IST
Americans misuse disinfectants in 'high risk' practice to prevent coronavirus infection -U.S. survey

More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the coronavirus, according to a U.S. survey taken shortly after President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19. Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported "high-risk" practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 U.S. adults, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

The survey's lead author said it was undertaken following a "sharp increase" in calls to poison control centers for exposure to cleaners and disinfectants during the pandemic. In late April, Trump asked scientists during one of his coronavirus task force briefings whether inserting disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the virus might help clear the disease, horrifying health experts. Makers of household cleaners were compelled to urge people not to drink or inject their products.

Some 39% of people surveyed reported intentionally engaging in at least one high-risk practice not recommended by the CDC to prevent coronavirus infection, including using bleach to clean food, misting the body with a disinfectant spray, and drinking or gargling with diluted bleach solutions and soapy water. A quarter of those surveyed reported having at least one adverse health effect during the previous month that they believed resulted from using these products.

The CDC suggested that official COVID-19 prevention messages that currently focus on hand hygiene and frequent cleaning should also include instructions on proper usage of cleaners and disinfectants, and storing chemicals out of reach of children. Limitations to the survey included that it was for a single point in time and was opt-in rather than a random sampling, the agency said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

UPDATE 2-Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines

A stand-off over undelivered passenger jets is intensifying after Airbus signaled it would sue airlines refusing to honor contracts in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The warning by Chief Executive Guillaume Faury in a news interview ca...

Odisha seeks Rs 20,000-crore package for damages caused by cyclone Amphan

The Odisha government on Friday sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state, which is frequently ravaged by natural calamities like cyclones and floods. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy placed...

Report: Jets trying to talk OL Long out of retirement

The New York Jets are trying to coax offensive lineman Kyle Long out of retirement, the New York Daily News reported Friday. Long, 31, announced his retirement in January after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears later declined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020