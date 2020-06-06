Left Menu
Absolutely no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reiterated that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Updated: 06-06-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:10 IST
Absolutely no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reiterated that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. He further said that there were some misleading reports because some the private hospitals are refusing admissions to patients.

"There are some misleading reports that there is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," Jain said. According to the official data, Delhi has reported 25,004 cases including 9,898 cured and 650 deaths.

Currently, the cumulative COVID-19 active cases stand at 14,456 in the national capital. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 2,16,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

