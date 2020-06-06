Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 12:11 IST
TN govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients. The per day charges for treatment in Intensive Care Units shall not exceed Rs 15,000 and in general wards, for asymptomatic people and those with mild symptoms, the maximum is Rs 7,500, the government said.

Following patients' complaints of exorbitant fee in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment a panel headed by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh submitted a report to the government on permissible charges for private hospitals, an official release here said. The government, considering the report has fixed the upper ceiling. "The charges that have been announced are the maximum.

No fee over and above the permitted charges can be collected from the patients," the government said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale

To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team SIT on Saturday. The office of the Chief Minister CMO t...

Woman dies at Jaipur railway station, later tests positive for COVID-19

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train, officials said on Saturday. Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Jordan announces 100 million donation to fight for racial equalityBasketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged 100 million over the next 10 years to organizatio...

Mangrove withstood cyclone Amphan, saved Bhitarkanika national park

Acting as a protective barrier, the mangrove forests in Bhitarkanika National Park withstood high-velocity winds and protected the area when cyclone Amphan barrelled through the Odisha coast, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020