WB issues SOP for COVID-19 deceased

West Bengal's Health Department on Saturday issued amended standard operating procedure (SOP) for paying last respect to those who die of COVID-19. The state's Health Department has asked the hospital authorities to inform the family members within an hour of death of the patient and the face should be covered with a transparent cover.

"Dead body should be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members shall be allowed to pay their last respect," says the amended SOP. The State has so far recorded 435 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus to 7,738.

The number of active cases for coronavirus in the State stands at 4,236. There are 311 deaths reported due to COVID-19 out of which 72 were having comorbidity. (ANI)