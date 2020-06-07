Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases, 341 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 3,593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 341 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 113,619 cases and 13,511 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Gargling with bleach? Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus, survey finds

More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19. Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported "high-risk" practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 U.S. adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January. The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,891,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,034 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,128 to 109,192. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on June 5 versus its previous report released on Friday which reflected figures from Thursday.

China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases

China reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, three more than the previous day. Five of the new cases, recorded by late Saturday, involved travelers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

Brazil reports 904 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: health ministry

Brazil reported an additional 904 coronavirus deaths and 27,075 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed late on Saturday. The Latin American nation has registered 35,930 total coronavirus deaths and 672,846 confirmed cases.

France reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,142

France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose more slowly on Saturday, while the number of people in intensive care continued to fall, government data showed. The number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease increased by 31, or 0.1%, from the previous day to reach 29,142, according to data posted on the government's website.

UK's Johnson eyes relaxation of COVID lockdown, extra spending

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speeding up government investment plans in a bid to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday. The Sunday Times said Johnson wanted to relax planning restrictions that stop many pubs, cafes and restaurants from using outside areas, and also to make it legal to hold weddings outside - something currently limited to Jews and Quakers.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 301 to 183,979 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 301 to 183,979, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 22 to 8,668, the tally showed.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences begins human test for experimental coronavirus antibody drug - local paper

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study to test its potential antibody treatment against coronavirus in healthy people, official paper Liberation Daily said on its online channel on Sunday. https://bit.ly/3eZhSWM The experimental drug, JS016, is expected to begin human study in the United States in the second quarter of this year, through collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co, with which Junshi announced a partnership last month.