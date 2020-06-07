Left Menu
72 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has informed that out of total 2,006 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, results of 72 were positive.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:18 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has informed that out of total 2,006 samples tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, results of 72 were positive.

Out of the 72 new COVID-19 positive cases, 14 are from Lucknow, three from Kannauj, 12 from Moradabad, two from Shahjahanpur, 10 from Sambhal, nine from Ayodhya, 10 from Hardoi, nine from Barabanki, one each from Pilibhit, Mirzapur and Kaushambi. (ANI)

