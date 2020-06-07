Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore health dept reports death of COVID-19 man 16 days later

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:29 IST
Indore health dept reports death of COVID-19 man 16 days later
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid questions being raised about the delay in sharing of information about fatalities caused by COVID-19 in Indore, the health officials here have now reported the death of a man, who succumbed to the infection over a fortnight back. A health department official on Sunday said that three patients died in different hospitals here after testing coronavirus positive, which took the death toll in the district to 156.

These victims included a 61-year-old man, who died on May 21 following a 12-day-long treatment in a private hospital in Indore, which figures among the worst coronavirus-affected districts in the country. However, the official information about the death of this patient was shared 16 days later in the latest bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday night.

The opposition Congress and the NGOs have been alleging that the health department was disclosing the COVID- 19 deaths in the district "as per its convenience". They said that it was creating doubt about the credibility of the data. Talking to PTI, Indore's in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MP Sharma said, "We are constantly seeking answers from the hospitals concerned for the delayed information being shared by them about the deaths of COVID-19 patients." "We are also examining the records of deaths of patients from COVID-19 at our level. We hope that all the discrepancies in this regard will be sorted out soon," he said.

In a similar instance that happened recently, the department had reported the death of a COVID-19 patient in the district almost two months after that person had succumbed to the infection. The patient, a 42-year-old man, had died on April 6, but information about his death was shared on June 5. Meanwhile, health officials said that 27 new cases of COVID-19 were found in Indore in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of infected persons in the district has increased to 3,749 from 3,722. They also said that 2,390 people have so far been discharged from hospitals in Indore following recovery.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source

As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source. The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bh...

Delhi-based firm comes up with immunity-booster herbal formulation to fight COVID-19

With the Centre accelerating efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Delhi-based company has come up with Ayush Kwath, an immunity booster herbal formulation in easy-to-ca...

COVID-19: Bangla sees record single-day jump in fatalities; cases cross 65,000-mark

Bangladesh on Sunday registered its highest single-day increase in coronavirus fatalities with 42 deaths, while the total number of cases crossed the 65,000-mark with 2,743 more patients, a media report said. According to the health directo...

UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020