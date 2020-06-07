Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic triggers big swings in prescription drug use

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:46 IST
Pandemic triggers big swings in prescription drug use

As most of the nation hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, visits to doctor offices and outpatient clinics plunged. That's helping cause major swings in prescription drug use. Express Scripts, a top prescription benefit manager with over 100 million customers, saw big jumps in people getting three-month refills via mail delivery, as people with chronic health problems stocked up early in the crisis. Refills jumped 18 per cent between mid-March and mid-April.

Then prescription orders started dropping, partly from all the patients who'd just stocked up. Other people lost jobs and health insurance, or avoided medical facilities for fear of catching the virus. For some types of drugs, orders are bouncing back, and one category has spiked sharply.

The Associated Press discussed the changes with Dr Glen Stettin, who oversees trend and formulary management at Express Scripts, which is owned by health insurer Cigna. The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: When did changes in prescription-filling patterns start? A: The shifts began around February 15, and they peaked the week ending March 15, when the stay-at-home orders started to go into effect. Q: What's happened with new prescriptions, ones for medicines a patient hadn't taken before? A: Those declined by roughly a third before bottoming out in mid-April. People aren't getting checkups, so they're not being diagnosed with conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, which have silent symptoms. There's also been a drop in people being diagnosed with cancer. New prescriptions have been on the rise as shelter-in-place orders are relaxed.

Q: Which medicine category has had the biggest increase in use? A: We saw large increases in the use of medications for mental health conditions, including antidepressants and medications for anxiety and insomnia, with a 40 per cent increase for anti-anxiety drugs in the first half of March. Q: Has use of those medicines ever jumped like that before? A: We did see increases in use in this category after 9/11 and after the 2008 recession, but nothing like this. It's several times higher.

Q: What medicine categories have seen big decreases in use? A: Acute care medications, such as antibiotics. Q: What other trends stand out? A: Prescriptions for health conditions associated with higher COVID risk — diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and respiratory issues — increased 21 per cent in March, then decreased 12 per cent in April.

Q: Has Express Scripts offered extra financial aid or other help to patients amid this crisis? A: With more people feeling stressed, depressed and anxious, we made treatments such as online cognitive behavioral therapy available free to our plan members. We also started Parachute Rx, which offers low co-payments for thousands of drugs to people who have lost insurance coverage and are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, even if they're not Express Scripts customers.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020