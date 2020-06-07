28 more test positive for corona in Buladshahr, tally reaches 20

28 more test positive for corona in Buladshahr, tally reaches 20PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:00 IST
With 28 more people testing positive for COVID-19 here, the tally of infected patients in the district rose to 20 on Sunday, an official said
Out of the 28 new positive cases in the district, 25 are from Sikandrabad town, two from Gulaothi and one from Khurja, he said
Twenty-five cases from Sikandrabad included three of health workers and one of the Sikandrabad’s Civil Hospital medical superintendent's son, the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikandrabad
- Khurja
- Gulaothi