Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel coronavirus may spread across half of hospital surfaces in 10 hours: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST
Novel coronavirus may spread across half of hospital surfaces in 10 hours: Study

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may spread across nearly half the surfaces of a hospital ward from a single spot in an isolated room in just 10 hours, according to a simulation study. The study, published as a letter in the Journal of Hospital Infection, aimed to safely simulate how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 may spread across surfaces in a hospital.

The researchers from University College Hospital (UCL) and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in the UK noted that virus DNA left on a hospital bed rail was found in nearly half of all sites sampled across a ward within 10 hours, and persisted for at least five days. Instead of using the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the researchers artificially replicated a section of DNA from a plant-infecting virus, which cannot infect humans.

They added the virus to a millilitre of water at a similar concentration to SARS-CoV-2 copies found in infected patients' respiratory samples. Researchers placed the water containing this DNA on the hand rail of a hospital bed in an isolation room -- meant for higher-risk or infected patients -- and then sampled 44 sites across a hospital ward over the following five days.

They found that after 10 hours, the surrogate genetic material had spread to 41 per cent of sites sampled across the hospital ward, from bed rails to door handles to arm rests in a waiting room to children's toys and books in a play area. This increased to 59 per cent of sites after three days, falling to 41 per cent on the fifth day, according to the researchers.

"Our study shows the important role that surfaces play in the transmission of a virus and how critical it is to adhere to good hand hygiene and cleaning,” said Lena Ciric from UCL. "Our surrogate was inoculated once to a single site, and was spread through the touching of surfaces by staff, patients and visitors. A person with SARS-CoV-2, though, will shed the virus on more than one site, through coughing, sneezing and touching surfaces," Ciric said.

The highest proportion of sites that tested positive for the surrogate came from the immediate bedspace area -- including a nearby room with several other beds -- and clinical areas such as treatment rooms, the researchers said. On day three, 86 per cent of sampled sites in clinical areas tested positive, while on day four, 60 per cent of sampled sites in the immediate bedspace area tested positive, they said.

"People can become infected with Covid-19 through respiratory droplets produced during coughing or sneezing," said study co-author Elaine Cloutman-Green from UCL. "Equally, if these droplets land on a surface, a person may become infected after coming into contact with the surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth," Cloutman-Green said.

Like SARS-CoV-2, the surrogate the researchers used could be removed with a disinfectant wipe or by washing hands with soap and water. "This study is a significant reminder that healthcare workers and all visitors to a clinical setting can help stop its spread through strict hand hygiene, cleaning of surfaces, and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE)," said Cloutman-Green.

SARS-CoV-2 will likely be spread within bodily fluid such as cough droplets, whereas the study used virus DNA in water. More sticky fluid such as mucus would likely spread more easily, the researchers said.

One caveat to the study is that, while it shows how quickly a virus can spread if left on a surface, it cannot determine how likely it is that a person would be infected, they said..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

One of Copenhagen Zoos giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance vid...

Business briefs

AGS Technologies on Monday said it has launched a touchless ATM solution that can help bank customers withdraw money using a mobile application amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A customer has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and...

Inflows in equity MFs hit 5-month low of Rs 5,256 cr in May

Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to five months low of Rs 5,256 crore in May amid market volatility and uncertain economic environment due to coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 70,81...

Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens amid rise in coronavirus cases

India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdoms c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020