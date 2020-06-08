Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cape Town Labour Centre to shut down as one employee tests positive

According to the Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, the closure is to allow for all workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be monitored and for the offices to be decontaminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:40 IST
Cape Town Labour Centre to shut down as one employee tests positive
According to the Provincial Operations’ Chief Director Mawele Ntamo, the official has however interacted with 30 other staff members.  Image Credit: ANI

The Cape Town Labour Centre will shut down on Monday as one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, the closure is to allow for all workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be monitored and for the offices to be decontaminated.

"Labour centres have been closed to the general public since the implementation of lockdown regulations at the end of March, although officials have continued work in the background, capturing information and thus ensuring that there is no major disruption of services for clients," he said, adding that the employee did not have any interaction with members of the public.

According to the Provincial Operations' Chief Director Mawele Ntamo, the official has however interacted with 30 other staff members.

"The affected employees will now self-isolate and also be referred for counselling. To date, offices have been conducting regular assessments of staff, which includes daily health checks and temperature screening; this subsequently led to the identification of a potential case."

The labour centre is the second to close in the province due to COVID-19 and comes at a time when labour centres around the country prepare to open its doors today, the department said.

The case has also since been reported to the Department of Health.

Department's Director-General Thobile Lamati previously stated that it is almost inevitable that some staff may be infected and affected.

"What is critical is how we respond. With all the given circumstances, the department has responded in the way that is expected which is to follow the laid down protocols," Lemati said.

The Cape Town Labour Centre will now only open to the public on Wednesday, 10 June and clients are advised to make use of the department's online services.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India to reconstruct 56 high schools in Nepal

India will reconstruct a total of 56 higher secondary schools in seven districts of Nepal as part of post-earthquake reconstruction in the Himalayan nation with a grant of 2.95 billion Nepali rupees. The Embassy of India and the Central Lev...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.Just before the season was postpone...

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020