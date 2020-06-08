Moscow to end self-isolation regime, digital pass system from June 9 -TASS

Moscow to end self-isolation regime, digital pass system from June 9 -TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:35 IST
Restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus including a self-isolation regime, a digital pass system, and scheduled walking hours will be lifted in Moscow from June 9, the TASS news agency cited a city official as saying on Monday.
The spokesman for the Moscow Public Chamber announced the changes and said outdoor seating at cafes could open in the city from June 16.
