Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:33 IST
Soccer-Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Promotion hopefuls Fulham and Brentford will kick off the action at Craven Cottage when the second-tier Championship season resumes on June 20 following the COVID-19 disruption, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will host Birmingham City later that day, while league leaders Leeds United visit ninth-placed Cardiff City on June 21 in the EFL's revised schedule for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/june/the-journey-continues-as-the-sky-bet-championship-schedule-and-tv-selections-confirmed that the three matches would be live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend, with a further eight games selected for coverage by the broadcaster in the next two rounds following the restart.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch all home and away games as they will be streamed live on club websites. Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but the EFL had said earlier this month that it planned to restart the season on June 20 with games being played without fans in attendance.

The provisional date was subject to all safety requirements and government guidance being met and clubs receiving clearance from their local authorities to stage home matches. Leeds United are top with 71 points after 37 matches, one point ahead of West Brom. There are nine rounds of matches left.

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End occupy the playoff spots while Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley are the bottom three.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan hopes to draft G7 formin statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong - source

Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on Chinas new security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of Seven G7 foreign ministers meeting, a Japanese government source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.Prime Minister Shin...

Soccer-Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes

Promotion hopefuls Fulham and Brentford will kick off the action at Craven Cottage when the second-tier Championship season resumes on June 20 following the COVID-19 disruption, the English Football League EFL said on Monday.Second-placed W...

Saudi Arabia says Iraqi oil cuts will be deep in July-Sept

Iraq has pledged to cut its oil output steeper than its OPEC quota in July-September after failing to fully deliver on pledged cuts in May-June, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday.Prince Abdul...

COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies and not just MSMEs. Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee members, Smt Sitharaman a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020