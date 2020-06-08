Goa: Of 30 COVID-19 cases on Mon, 28 from hotspot Mangor Hill

Goa: Of 30 COVID-19 cases on Mon, 28 from hotspot Mangor HillPTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:15 IST
Goa's COVID-19 cases increased by 30 on Monday, 28 of which were from Mangor Hill area, the state's first containment zone, an official said. The other two cases detected were that of a man who had traveled by train from Gujarat and another by road from Maharashtra, he said.
"The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa is 330. The number of active cases is 263," the official said. Thirteen patients were shifted from ESI Hospital in Margao to a COVID care centre set up at a primary health centre in Shiroda, said state health secretary Nila Mohanan.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 330, new cases: 30, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases 263, Samples tested till date: 31,455..
