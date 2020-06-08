Left Menu
Development News Edition

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:52 IST
SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. "Aiding the medical fraternity by providing protective gear as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic, SWR has started the manufacture of high quality PPE Coverall equipment from April 21 and so far manufactured 2,252 Coveralls as prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family welfare," the SWR said in a statement.

It also said its workshops at Hubballi and Mysuru have successfully replicated the high quality PPE Coveralls. The SWR said that the Indian Railways' doctors, medical professionals, other health workers and care-givers are working tirelessly fighting the COVID-19 disease.

Giving breakups, the SWR said its Hubballi Workshop has manufactured 1,612 coveralls whereas Mysuru Workshop has manufactured 640 coveralls. "PPE suits are being manufactured in workshops of Hubballi and Mysuru under strict quality control as per the established standards. Railways has planned to scale up manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment while adhering to strict quality controls as per the quality standards and each of the workshops are targeted to manufacture 8,400 Coveralls in next two months," the statement read.

The first prototype of the PPE was designed and manufactured by the Jagadhari workshop of Northern Railway. It was later approved by the Defence Research Development Establishment Laboratory of DRDO at Gwalior.

"The coverall samples passed all the tests conducted by DRDE with the highest grades," the SWR said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Syria clashes leaves dozens of fighters dead

Insurgents briefly captured several government-held positions in northwest Syria Monday, in fighting that left more than 40 fighters dead on both sides, opposition activists said. The anti-government offensive was among the most serious sin...

Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria's northwest - witnesses

Military jets bombed several villages in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Monday in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal produced a ceasefire over three months ago that halted major fighting.The strikes hit villages in th...

Soccer-Brighton offer fans chance to feature at home games as cardboard cutouts

Brighton Hove Albion will play their remaining Premier League home games without fans but season ticket-holders can still make their presence felt during matches by signing up for cardboard cutouts of themselves to be displayed at Amex Sta...

Private planes take to the sky to ferry coronavirus tests from isolated Colombia

This is HK4679 G on a humanitarian flight between La Primavera and Cumaribo, transporting COVID-19 tests at 3,500 feet, Ernesto Perez radioed to a nearby military base as he piloted his twin-engine plane above Colombias wide eastern plains....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020