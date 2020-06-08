SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. "Aiding the medical fraternity by providing protective gear as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic, SWR has started the manufacture of high quality PPE Coverall equipment from April 21 and so far manufactured 2,252 Coveralls as prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family welfare," the SWR said in a statement.

It also said its workshops at Hubballi and Mysuru have successfully replicated the high quality PPE Coveralls. The SWR said that the Indian Railways' doctors, medical professionals, other health workers and care-givers are working tirelessly fighting the COVID-19 disease.

Giving breakups, the SWR said its Hubballi Workshop has manufactured 1,612 coveralls whereas Mysuru Workshop has manufactured 640 coveralls. "PPE suits are being manufactured in workshops of Hubballi and Mysuru under strict quality control as per the established standards. Railways has planned to scale up manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment while adhering to strict quality controls as per the quality standards and each of the workshops are targeted to manufacture 8,400 Coveralls in next two months," the statement read.

The first prototype of the PPE was designed and manufactured by the Jagadhari workshop of Northern Railway. It was later approved by the Defence Research Development Establishment Laboratory of DRDO at Gwalior.

"The coverall samples passed all the tests conducted by DRDE with the highest grades," the SWR said.