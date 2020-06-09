Abu Dhabi extends ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between cities

Abu Dhabi will extend by one week a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities introduced on June 2, the local government media office said on Monday. The ban applies to all residents of Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, with exceptions made for those working in vital sectors.

Movement within, but not between, the mentioned cities of al-Ain, al-Dhafra, and Abu Dhabi is allowed outside the hours of a nightly curfew already in force to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The city of Abu Dhabi is the capital of the seven-member UAE federation which has recorded 39,376 infections with the virus and 281 deaths.