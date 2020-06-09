The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.07 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 404,367 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2026 GMT on Monday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* The UK's quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe's biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told Reuters. * Moscow is lifting its months-long lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

* Italy's Treasury set out plans for a new bond for retail investors only, whose proceeds will be entirely used to help the economy recover from the epidemic. * France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

* Exactly 100 days after the first case was confirmed in New York City, some workers began returning to jobs at the start of reopening from a citywide shutdown. * Brazil drew further criticism for its handling of the pandemic after it published contradictory figures on fatalities and infections, deepening a scandal over the country's COVID-19 data.

* Venezuela's government said a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the epidemic had arrived from Iran. * A U.S. Navy investigation aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60% of sailors tested had antibodies for COVID-19, two U.S. officials told Reuters, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.

* New Zealand became one of the first countries to return to pre-pandemic conditions after declaring it was free of the coronavirus and lifting all social and economic restrictions except border controls. * India's federal authorities struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents, and the country reopened shopping malls and restaurants even as it reported a record number of daily infections.

* Authorities in Pakistan have stepped up enforcement of safety measures after a rise in the daily number of infections pushed total cases above 100,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Children in South Africa began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions. * Uganda's central bank again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to support the economy as it downgraded projected growth.

* The pandemic has stymied a nascent rebound in sales in Egypt's private cement industry, raising the possibility of plant closures, industry executives and analysts say. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on hopes of a quick recovery from the coronavirus slump. * Japan's economy braced for its worst postwar slump even as first-quarter GDP contracted less than initially thought.

* Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16%-21.8% in the second quarter, before starting to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina, Frances Kerry and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Nick Macfie and Anil D'Silva)