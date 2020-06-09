Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 03:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.07 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 404,367 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2026 GMT on Monday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* The UK's quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe's biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told Reuters. * Moscow is lifting its months-long lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

* Italy's Treasury set out plans for a new bond for retail investors only, whose proceeds will be entirely used to help the economy recover from the epidemic. * France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

* Exactly 100 days after the first case was confirmed in New York City, some workers began returning to jobs at the start of reopening from a citywide shutdown. * Brazil drew further criticism for its handling of the pandemic after it published contradictory figures on fatalities and infections, deepening a scandal over the country's COVID-19 data.

* Venezuela's government said a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the epidemic had arrived from Iran. * A U.S. Navy investigation aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60% of sailors tested had antibodies for COVID-19, two U.S. officials told Reuters, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.

* New Zealand became one of the first countries to return to pre-pandemic conditions after declaring it was free of the coronavirus and lifting all social and economic restrictions except border controls. * India's federal authorities struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents, and the country reopened shopping malls and restaurants even as it reported a record number of daily infections.

* Authorities in Pakistan have stepped up enforcement of safety measures after a rise in the daily number of infections pushed total cases above 100,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Children in South Africa began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions. * Uganda's central bank again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to support the economy as it downgraded projected growth.

* The pandemic has stymied a nascent rebound in sales in Egypt's private cement industry, raising the possibility of plant closures, industry executives and analysts say. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on hopes of a quick recovery from the coronavirus slump. * Japan's economy braced for its worst postwar slump even as first-quarter GDP contracted less than initially thought.

* Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16%-21.8% in the second quarter, before starting to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina, Frances Kerry and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Nick Macfie and Anil D'Silva)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Toronto's first black police chief announces surprise retirement

The first black police chief of Toronto, Canadas largest city, abruptly announced his retirement on Monday, saying he would step down nearly a year early on July 31, just days after kneeling with protesters calling for police reform.Mark Sa...

US military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities

A US military plane crashed into an Iraqi military base north of the capital on Monday without causing fatalities, the US-led coalition said. Separately, a rocket landed on the periphery of Baghdad airport, the Iraqi military said, without ...

Iraqi army: Rocket hits near Baghdad airport

A rocket landed on the periphery of Baghdad airport, the Iraqi military said Monday, without providing further details. The army statement said the missile was launched from an area south of the airport, which includes a military base frequ...

Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in his native Houston, as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice, and spurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020