UK records around 64,000 excess deaths during pandemic, ONS official says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:22 IST
UK records around 64,000 excess deaths during pandemic, ONS official says

About 64,000 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year's coronavirus pandemic, an expert from the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of gauging the number to have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

