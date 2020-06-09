Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng legislature closes after police officers test positive

The legislature has now called on members of the public who have visited the building in the past two weeks to get tested for the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:35 IST
Gauteng legislature closes after police officers test positive
The legislature emphasised that the officers had shown no COVID-19 symptoms and their body temperature was normal. Image Credit: ANI

The Gauteng Legislature has closed for the rest of the week after two police officers stationed there tested positive on Sunday.

The legislature has now called on members of the public who have visited the building in the past two weeks to get tested for the virus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office of the Speakers said the two officers' results came back positive on Sunday after they were tested last Tuesday. Both officers were posted at the legislature's control room.

"The SAPS Members stationed at the GPL were all called for testing at the Provincial Command Centre on 2nd and 3rd June 2020.

SAPS received their results on 7th June and immediately relayed the information to GPL," read the statement.

The legislature emphasised that the officers had shown no COVID-19 symptoms and their body temperature was normal.

The GPL main building and the control room where the Officers were posted was immediately closed pending a thorough sanitisation, which was conducted by SAPS on Monday.

"The GPL calls on all Members, Officials and any Member of the Public who has been in the vicinity of the GPL building in the past 14 days to contact the institution in order to undergo testing to be carried out by the Gauteng Department of Health," the legislature said.

The legislature premises are closed to all public and staff until 14 June 2020.

The work of the institution will continue virtually as it has been the case during lockdown alert level 4 and 5.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia to investigate kidnapping of exiled Thai activist

Cambodia will investigate the suspected kidnapping of an exiled Thai activist in Phnom Penh, a police spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, five days after unknown gunmen reportedly dragged him off the streets of the capital. Cambodia had prev...

Asian Cricket Council defers decision on Asia Cup 2020

The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council ACC met via a video conference on Monday and decided to take the final decision on Asia Cup 2020 in due course. In particular, the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2...

Kapil, Bhullar to feature in charity golf match at DGC on July 11

Top golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club DGC on July 11 for a charity match to raise funds for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

Hong Kong Timeline: A Year of Protests

One year ago, a sea of humanity a million people by some estimates streamed through central Hong Kong on a steamy afternoon. It was the start of what would grow into the longest-lasting and most violent anti-government movement the city...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020