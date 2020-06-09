Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSIGHT-Singapore's migrant workers fear financial ruin after virus ordeal

"Recruitment costs are what keep them in debt."DREAMS SOUR Wong, the minister, said the government will continue to work to improve migrants' lives in Singapore, but tackling issues like fees is difficult because many agents operate in the workers' home countries outside the city-state's jurisdiction.Singapore's government has pledged to improve living conditions for migrant workers in the short-term and build new, higher-spec dormitories over the coming years.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:57 IST
INSIGHT-Singapore's migrant workers fear financial ruin after virus ordeal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As Sharif Uddin contemplates leaving the cramped Singapore dormitory where he has spent weeks under coronavirus quarantine, fears about his future creep in.

The 42-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor is one of the thousands of low-income migrant workers trapped in packed bunk rooms that have been ravaged by the coronavirus, accounting for more than 90% of Singapore's 38,000 infections. As Singapore began easing its lockdown measures this month, migrants like Uddin started to think about returning to the outside world, and whether a job would be available for him to help pay off his debts as Singapore braces for its deepest-ever recession.

"The fear of losing jobs is worrying everyone at the moment," said Uddin, who sends the bulk of his wages to his family in Bangladesh and is still repaying loans taken to pay off his recruitment agent, like many of the South Asian migrant workers in Singapore. For Singapore, the system of cheap, imported labor to do jobs in the construction, shipping, manufacturing, and service industries work effectively. When times are good, it means jobs that locals usually shun can be filled, but when the economy is weak, it is easy to cut back on foreign workers.

That leaves migrant workers like Uddin vulnerable and at real risk of being forced to return to their home country where employment opportunities are scarce. In interviews with more than a dozen workers in Singapore, many said while they were still being paid, they feared they would lose their jobs when the quarantine is lifted. Uddin said Singapore was his "dream city" when he first arrived in 2008, but like many migrants he found most of his toil went towards paying family expenses and creditors, meaning he saved very little.

He has worked on building Singapore's subway, says he writes poetry, and hopes to one day open a bookshop back in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. But already on his fourth job, he is still many years away from saving the money he needs. "The dreams of migrants ... don't get fulfilled very soon. It takes really long to chase them," Uddin said.

"As years pass – one year, two years, those initial big dreams and aspirations slowly start fading away." The Singapore government has waived foreign worker levies for companies to try and ensure migrants get paid while under quarantine and introduced measures to help laid-off workers find new positions without having to first travel back to their home country, a core complaint of many laborers.

DEBT TRAPS Lawrence Wong, the co-head of Singapore's virus task force, told Reuters the government's waiving of levies and other steps have helped alleviate "major concerns" of workers around job security but added that layoffs were possible given the grim economic outlook.

"The contractor may have a project today, but down the road will they still have projects? That depends on the economy. So many uncertain factors when it comes to job security" said Wong, who is also the minister for national development. He added that some workers may remain quarantined in their dormitories until August, or possibly beyond, as the government completes mass testing.

The pandemic has drawn attention to the stark inequalities in the modern city-state where more than 300,000 laborers from Bangladesh, India, and China often live in rooms for 12 to 20 men, working jobs that pay as little as S$20 ($14.30) a day. That is higher than they would make at home. But the median salary for Singaporean employees in 2019 was S$4,563 per month, according to the manpower ministry.

The bigger worry for many migrants like Uddin is the debts they have racked up securing jobs in Singapore. Migrants will usually be charged S$7,000-10,000 in fees by a recruitment agent in their home country, equivalent to more than a year of their basic salary, according to rights groups. If they lose their job, this debt could haunt their families for years.

"If there were no recruitment fees, that would solve almost all of these problems," said Deborah Fordyce, president of Singapore NGO Transient Workers Count Too. "Recruitment costs are what keep them in debt."

DREAMS SOUR Wong, the minister, said the government will continue to work to improve migrants' lives in Singapore, but tackling issues like fees is difficult because many agents operate in the workers' home countries outside the city-state's jurisdiction.

Singapore's government has pledged to improve living conditions for migrant workers in the short-term and build new, higher-spec dormitories over the coming years. Ali Nur Khan, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, said when he first got a job in Singapore, he felt like he had "won the lottery", but as the debts stacked up, and the low salary and basic living conditions hit home, his enthusiasm quickly faded. He said he has never called his family from his dormitory room because he is embarrassed.

"Singapore was my dream country. But it was like a nightmare when I saw the dirty, crowded living place," he said. Now, Khan said, "there is huge uncertainty. Nobody knows what is waiting for us".

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party, which is months away from an election it is likely to win comfortably, also has to balance the needs of migrants with those of locals who are looking for financial support during an economic crisis. A 2019 U.N. study found that 60% of Singaporeans thought migrant workers should not receive the same pay and benefits as locals. There have been backlashes about rising numbers of foreign workers in the city-state, such as opposition to the building of dormitories near residential areas.

The percentage of foreign workers in Singapore's total labor force has risen from 3% in the 1970s to 38% today, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute and the government. Some foreign laborers who come in search of a better life in Singapore leave feeling marginalized and disappointed, especially given the time they have sacrificed away from their families.

On his tenth birthday last year, Uddin said his son reminded him that they had only spent seven months of his life together. "It hurts both of us the same way and I can't do anything about it," he said.

($1 = 1.3897 Singapore dollars)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants from West Bengal still stranded in Maha: Plea in HC

Even as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday reiterated that it had no pending demands for Shramik Special trains, a trade union informed the Bombay High Court that several migrants were still awaiting a passage to their home states, espec...

TikTok video of Nepal's former crown princess and daughters goes viral

TikTok fever seems to have gripped Nepals former royal family too and a video of the ex-crown princess Himani Shah and her two daughters dancing to a popular Nepalese song has gone viral. It is the first appearance of former princess Himani...

SP gives dignified farewell to COVID-19 victim in Assam

A COVID-19 victim got a dignified farewell when Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri and his security guards carried the body and cremated it on Tuesday. Locals had opposed the cremation in the village fearing for their heal...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.The Dow Jones Industria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020