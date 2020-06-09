Left Menu
Golf-Evian Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, was earlier moved from July 23-26 to Aug. 6-9 due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.With ongoing uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions and government quarantine requirements, the organising committee has concluded that conditions for a "safe event" are not in place.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:41 IST
The Evian Championship, one of five women's golf major tournaments, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said on Tuesday. The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, was earlier moved from July 23-26 to Aug. 6-9 due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

With ongoing uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions and government quarantine requirements, the organizing committee has concluded that conditions for a "safe event" are not in place. "Our top priority is of course to ensure everyone stays healthy and safe. All of our teams are very affected by the forced cancellation of our major, but we must not lose sight of what matters most," tournament chairman Franck Riboud said in a statement https://www.evianchampionship.com/news/all-news/statement-cancellation.html.

"We are already committed to the next edition in 2021 to fully rediscover the values and the spirit of a family celebration, the conviviality, and emotions that have made our Major unique for more than 25 years." The Women's British Open is still scheduled for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The other three major events - the ANA Inspiration, Women's PGA Championship and U.S. Women's Open - to be played in the United States have been rescheduled for later in the year.

