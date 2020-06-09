Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Two pvt hospitals fined for COVID-19 treatment violations

They can, however, charge a stipulated fee from other private patients, who can be accommodated on the remaining 50 per cent beds, the release said.However, authorities found that despite availability of AMC quota beds, Artham Hospital had refused to accommodate a patient referred by the civic body, claiming that all beds were occupied, it stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:34 IST
Guj: Two pvt hospitals fined for COVID-19 treatment violations

Two private hospitals, designated for COVID-19 treatment, were fined Rs 5 lakh each for turning away infected persons and charging fees from patients sent by the civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said on Tuesday. In a release issued on Tuesday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said it had slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Artham Hospital in Ambawadi area and Bodyline Hospital in Paldi under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The hospitals will lose their registration if they fail to deposit the sum within seven days, it said. To ease the burden on government-run hospitals, the civic body has roped in 40-odd private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

As per the agreement, these designated hospitals are required to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for patients referred to them by the AMC and are not supposed to charge them for treatment. They can, however, charge a stipulated fee from other private patients, who can be accommodated on the remaining 50 per cent beds, the release said.

However, authorities found that despite availability of AMC quota beds, Artham Hospital had refused to accommodate a patient referred by the civic body, claiming that all beds were occupied, it stated. Moreover, a probe revealed that the hospital was using AMC quota beds for other private patients and charging them.

As per the release, Bodyline Hospital had charged fees from patients referred by the AMC and had taken Rs 4,500 from a person as testing fees..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Massive fire rages at Assam oil well, Air Force on standby

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assams Tinsukia district. The blaze at the Oil India Ltds well is so massive that it can be seen from a dist...

126 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 1,537 on Tuesday, with 126 more people testing positive for the virus. A state health department bulletin said Tehri district reported the highest number of 72 positive cases, Pithoragarh seven, Haridwar ...

NPP-led MDA, Congress file nominations for Meghalaya's lone Rajya Sabha seat

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance MDA has put forth the name of NPP state president W R Kharlukhi as the consensus candidate of the ruling coalition for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state, party leaders said on Tuesday. Election to the ...

Three-member central team meets top Bengal officials on COVID-19 situation

A three-member central team on a visit to West Bengal to assist the local administration in better management of COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday met top state officials and took rounds of quarantine centers and other places for a first hand vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020