Four doctors test positive for COVID-19: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Four doctors, including three senior residents, have tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four doctors, including three senior residents, have tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Gitanjali Batmanabane said that the four doctors were not on duty.

"They were not on duty and were staying in containment zones, declared by BMC on June 3. For calling them back on the job they were tested for COVID-19 on June 6 and were found positive," she said. The four doctors include three senior residents from Surgery, Pathology, and Pharmacology departments and one junior resident from the Dermatology Department.

Ten other doctors, who came in contact with the four doctors, have been sent to quarantine by AIIMS Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

