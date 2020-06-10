Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO recommends Pakistan reimpose intermittent lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise sharply

It was not immediately clear if the same advice was also sent to other provinces or the federal government.The letter said the WHO recommends six conditions for lifting restrictions, including the disease transmission being "under control", being able to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact, essential places having established preventive measures, and communities being educated, engaged and empowered to "live under a new normal".

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:08 IST
WHO recommends Pakistan reimpose intermittent lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise sharply

The World Health Organization has recommended Pakistani authorities reimpose "intermittent lockdowns" of targeted areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, stating the country did not meet the global body's conditions for lifting restrictions. A surge of new cases has hit the South Asian nation after the government lifted its lockdown on May 9 citing economic pressures. A total of 108,316 cases and 2,172 deaths have been recorded, with Monday seeing a single-day record of 105 fatalities.

In letters sent by the WHO on June 7 to health authorities of Pakistan's two most populous provinces, Punjab and Sindh, it stressed the need to mitigate the risk of the health system collapsing. More than one in five people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks, compared with one in 10 before the lockdown was lifted, government statistics showed.

"WHO strongly recommends the government adapt the two weeks off and two weeks on strategy," said the letter signed by WHO's Head of Mission in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala. It was not immediately clear if the same advice was also sent to other provinces or the federal government.

The letter said the WHO recommends six conditions for lifting restrictions, including the disease transmission being "under control", being able to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact, essential places having established preventive measures, and communities being educated, engaged and empowered to "live under a new normal". Pakistan, the letter said, met none of the conditions.

Punjab and Sindh authorities both endorsed the WHO's concerns and said the provincial cabinets would discuss the recommendations. It is "extremely important" to develop capacity to conduct beyond 50,000 tests daily, the letter stated.

Pakistan, a country of over 207 million people, has tested a maximum of 24,000 people daily.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...

AMC says theaters to reopen globally in July

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shut them for months that hurt its first-quarter results.The company said it was planning to reop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020